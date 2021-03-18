Kandi Burruss Talks About Turning Dreams Into Reality

Kandi Burruss posted a message on her social media account about how to turn your dreams into reality. Check out her post below.

‘I don’t just dream. I plan. Then I put the plan into action. That’s the only way to do it! 💪🏾’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘This colour is bomb on you!!😍’ and a follower posted this: ‘❤️❤️❤️ You look so stunning, just beautiful, I love the way you think, Queen.’

One other commenter said: ‘A goal without a plan is just a dream! 👏’ and a follower posted: ‘You are refusing to age Kandi’

Another fan posted this message: ‘ You can never do anything wrong #carameltoffee #kandiii’ and one other commenter said: ‘Thank you so much for you and Todd allowing us to display our candles in your restaurants. God is good and today I say thank you guys so much!!❤️🔥BLAZE. LIT SPIRITS.’

Another Instagrammer hopped in the comment section and said: ‘Exactly mfs see my actions always speak louder and if they don’t they blind.’

Kandi Burruss‘ fans love the series she is featured in and they always make sure to praise her acting. Check out the recent post with which she had fans excited.

‘It’s almost time! @shothechi Season 4 is coming soon & it’s 🔥🔥#TheChi’ Kandi captioned her post.

Kandi shared some pics from Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s wedding and managed to impress a lot of fans. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘I don’t know how I managed to take pics with everybody but the bride! Did y’all catch tonight’s episode? Sound off below! & I posted a new #SpeakOnIt. Check it out!’ Kandi captioned her post.

Kandi always makes sure to keep fans updated via social media and she’s living her best life with her family these days.