Justin Bieber Accused of Copyright Infringement Over New Album ‘Justice’

The ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ hitmaker has been slapped with a cease-and-desist letter from a dance troupe over similarity between the group’s moniker and the star’s album title.

Justin Bieber has received a cease-and-desist notice from lawyers representing dance troupe Justice over the cover of his upcoming album.

The group claims the use of a crucifix logo featuring the word ‘Justice‘ is an infringement on its logo.

“The morning Bieber announced his album, it was pretty tough to miss,” Justice’s co-manager Tyler Goldberg tells TMZ. “Aside from seeing it all over the internet ourselves, we heard from hundreds of people throughout the day… and the Justice guys received a ton of messages, not only compelled to point out the similarities between the Justice Justin Bieber album, but confused: ‘Is this a Justice collaboration?’ ”

The cease-and-desist letter reads, “Your use of the Mark is illegal. You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark. Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice.”

“Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse consumers.

“Not only was Bieber’s team actually aware of Justice’s use of the Mark, they sought to use the same artist to essentially duplicate it for the Album. This is textbook bad faith and willful infringement. Through your illegal co-opting of the Mark, you are now subject to immediate legal action and damages including, but not limited to, punitive and injustice relief.”

Another co-manager of the troupe, John Scholz, tells the outlet, “We have received emails from them (Bieber’s aides), where a member of (Bieber’s) management team specifically attached the Justice logo and asked to connect with the Justice logo designer. They mentioned it was to work on a Justin Bieber project, they did not give us any details about it, no mention of an album called ‘Justice’ or a logo using the word ‘Justice.’ ”