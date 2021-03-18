JPMorgan offers BTC exposure, an ETF in sheep’s clothing By Cointelegraph

Stocks of Bitcoin: JPMorgan offers BTC exposure, an ETF in sheep’s clothing
Cryptocurrency adoption has been penetrating the mainstream at an exponential rate. While most investors are going straight into buying the likes of (BTC) and Ether (ETH), a few skeptical investors want to invest in the cryptocurrency economy without exposure to tokens’ volatility directly.
This volatility is evident in the recent all-time high Bitcoin of around $61,700 reached on March 14, before dropping to trading in the $56,000 range and then rising to around $59,000 at the time of publication. Bitcoin’s market capitalization has now surpassed that of Visa (NYSE:) and Mastercard (NYSE:) combined.
