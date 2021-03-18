Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Loved Up in Dominican Republic After Hit With Split Rumors

Instagram

Squashing the breakup speculation once and for all, the ‘Hustlers’ star and the ESPN sports analyst are seen packing on the PDA during their reunion in the Caribbean island.

The spark is definitely still on between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Days after they were hit with split rumors, the couple proves that, contrary to the speculation, they are very much still together and remain strong with their passionate interaction.

The 51-year-old singer/actress and the 45-year-old former athlete were caught packing on the PDA during their reunion in the Dominican Republic. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the pair were seen kissing while J.Lo was lounging on a chair outside of their lodging.

The Bronx star was relaxing in a white robe and she appeared to be excited upon seeing her fiance walking toward her. She opened her arms to welcome him as the former MLB player approached her.

The ex-baseball player appeared to have just arrived as he was seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants with a black hat and a baby blue disposable face mask on. He only took off the mask before he knelt down and kissed his lady love.

A-Rod jetted off to the Dominican Republic, where she’s currently filming her new movie “Shotgun Wedding“, earlier this week, after reports emerged that they called off their engagement. On Monday, he posted a photo from a tropical location and tagged his fiancee, indicating he’s with her on set.

The couple previously released a statement denying the breakup reports, though admitting that they’re “working through some things” following reports linking him to “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. The former New York Yankees third baseman additionally made it clear he’s not single when he was quizzed about his relationship status in Miami, Florida on Saturday morning.

J.Lo and A-Rod started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. The pair were forced to postpone their wedding twice due to COVID-19 concerns.