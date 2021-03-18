Japanese shares drop as tech losses eclipse gains in cyclicals

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese equities dropped on Friday as heavyweight technology stocks tracked steep overnight declines in U.S. peers after Treasury yields rose, but strong cyclical shares capped falls.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.79% to 29,979.35 by 0140 GMT, while the broader Topix slipped 0.3% to 2002.52, ending an eight-day winning streak.

“Right now, the Japanese market could go any direction depending on the move of bond yields in the United States,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“It could take a long time for the U.S. bond market to be stabilized as we can expect more economic indicators that would signal a strong recovery.”

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday with the tech-focused Nasdaq tumbling 3%, hit by rising U.S. Treasury yields and fresh worries about the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasuries crossed 1.75% to hit a 14-month high a day after the Fed projected the strongest growth in nearly 40 years.

In Japan, blue-chip technology shares fell, with SoftBank Group dropping 2.1%, Tokyo Electron losing 2.57%, Advantest falling 2.04% and Fanuc slipping 1.45%.