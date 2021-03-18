Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.01% By Investing.com



Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.01%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 1.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were CyberAgent Inc (T:), which rose 6.01% or 430.0 points to trade at 7590.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Taiheiyo Cement Corp. (T:) added 5.76% or 159.0 points to end at 2921.0 and Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 5.23% or 450.0 points to 9050.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 2.80% or 110.0 points to trade at 3815.0 at the close. Softbank Group Corp. (T:) declined 1.73% or 180.0 points to end at 10220.0 and Keio Corp. (T:) was down 1.60% or 130.0 points to 8000.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2400 to 1148 and 215 ended unchanged.

Shares in CyberAgent Inc (T:) rose to all time highs; up 6.01% or 430.0 to 7590.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.58 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.84% or 0.54 to $64.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.91% or 0.62 to hit $67.38 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.74% or 12.75 to trade at $1739.85 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.29% to 109.15, while EUR/JPY rose 0.15% to 130.55.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 91.515.