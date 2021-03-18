Irish crypto firms will impose Anti Money Laundering ID checks from April By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Irish lawmakers will impose an anti money laundering regime on crypto for the first time in April

The Central Bank of Ireland has extended the nation’s anti-money laundering, or AML, and countering the financing of terrorism, or CTF, guidelines to apply to and crypto assets from April.