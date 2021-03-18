Insurer Chubb exploring deal to buy smaller rival Hartford Financial for $21 billion: CNBC By Reuters



© Reuters.



(Reuters) – Property and casualty insurer Chubb (NYSE:) Ltd is considering buying smaller rival Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:) Inc in a deal that would value the company at $21 billion, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News.

Chubb, one of the world’s largest insurers, has made a preliminary takeover approach for Hartford, according to the report.

Chubb and Hartford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.