India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.11% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.11%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 1.11%, while the index declined 1.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were ITC Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.35% or 7.05 points to trade at 217.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) added 2.66% or 94.90 points to end at 3664.50 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.65% or 5.40 points to 331.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.02% or 39.70 points to trade at 947.75 at the close. Infosys Ltd (NS:) declined 3.60% or 49.90 points to end at 1337.10 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:) was down 3.29% or 143.10 points to 4212.75.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were ITC Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.25% to 217.40, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.53% to settle at 3666.00 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.47% to close at 530.55.

The worst performers were HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.40% to 953.90 in late trade, Infosys Ltd (BO:) which lost 3.28% to settle at 1341.65 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.91% to 4230.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1300 to 359 and 60 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2067 fell and 804 advanced, while 128 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.38% to 20.0800 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.37% or 6.45 to $1733.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.31% or 0.20 to hit $64.40 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.28% or 0.19 to trade at $67.81 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.07% to 72.507, while EUR/INR fell 0.38% to 86.5800.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 91.618.