I Belong to My Fans

The ‘Cotton Candy’ star is so determined to give his fans ‘a voice’ that he doesn’t mind bearing the burden of fame or having ‘five breakdowns a day’ because it’s ‘all worth it.’

YUNGBLUD doesn’t mind the pressure that comes with being a role model, describing it as “worth it.”

The “Cotton Candy” hitmaker has one aim in his career to make sure all of his fans have “a voice” and, if that means having “five breakdowns a day” over it, he doesn’t care as long as he can serve his community.

Speaking to Britain’s Daily Star newspaper, Yungblud – real name is Dom Harrison – said, “I just want to tell the truth and help people figure out their identity, gender, and figure out drugs, love, heartbreak, depression, loss, f**king everything.”

“There is always pressure, I mean f**k me I have five breakdowns a day but it is always worth it I just need to tell the f**king truth. I literally belong to a community, I’ve met every kid from every continent, every shape, every colour, every size, every identity, every way of life, and I want them to all know they have a f**king voice.”

“The biggest kick I get is watching people run into a venue and be like, ‘I have a f**king voice, I have a voice’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah you f**king do, you do, scream!’ ”

The 23-year-old rocker might be vying for number one with KSI and Polo G this week with their collaboration, “Patience”, but topping the charts is not why Yungblud got into music.

“Having hits and that is cool but it’s second, I want to bring people together and I want to be playing in stadiums,” he smiled.