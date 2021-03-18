Homicide Squad investigates after man’s body found bound and gagged in Melton, Melbourne

A man’s body has been found wrapped in a doona bound and gagged at a home in Melbourne’s west.

Police attended the Fay Street property and found the man’s body about 11am.

A crime scene has been established and police remain at the scene.

Detectives are still working to establish the cause of death, but it is being treated as suspicious.

“The investigation is very much in its infancy and remains ongoing,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.