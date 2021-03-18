Home Business Hezbollah leader says new cabinet necessary to tackle financial crisis By Reuters

Hezbollah leader says new cabinet necessary to tackle financial crisis By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
2/2

© Reuters. A picture of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen along a highway near Tyre

2/2

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday a new government was the only way out for the country out of its financial crisis but suggested a cabinet of specialists only would not last.

Nasrallah also cast doubt on how a new cabinet would implement reforms that would be needed for an International Monetary Fund deal.

“If the prime minister-designate agrees with the president on Monday a government of specialists we will agree,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

But he warned that a cabinet formed with no politicians would fail.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©