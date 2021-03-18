Hezbollah leader says new cabinet necessary to tackle financial crisis By Reuters

© Reuters. A picture of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen along a highway near Tyre
2/2
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday a new government was the only way out for the country out of its financial crisis but suggested a cabinet of specialists only would not last.
Nasrallah also cast doubt on how a new cabinet would implement reforms that would be needed for an International Monetary Fund deal.
“If the prime minister-designate agrees with the president on Monday a government of specialists we will agree,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
But he warned that a cabinet formed with no politicians would fail.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.