Here’s why Siacoin, Basic Attention Token and Linear (LINA) are soaring By Cointelegraph



Here’s why Siacoin, Basic Attention Token and Linear (LINA) are soaring



This week CNBC reported that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) will give its millionaire clients access to (BTC) starting in April and this shows that traditional financial powerhouses are under pressure from their clients who are demanding exposure to cryptocurrencies. This suggests that the rate of institutional adoption may still be at a nascent stage.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360

Chinese tech company Meitu also announced a new purchase of $21.6 million worth of Bitcoin and $28.4 million worth of Ether (ETH) on March 17. The company said its board believes “cryptocurrencies have ample room for appreciation in value” because the blockchain industry is still in its early stages and can disrupt existing technology and financial sectors.

LINA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

BAT/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

SC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

