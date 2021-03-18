Here’s why Siacoin, Basic Attention Token and Linear (LINA) are soaring By Cointelegraph

Here’s why Siacoin, Basic Attention Token and Linear (LINA) are soaring
This week CNBC reported that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) will give its millionaire clients access to (BTC) starting in April and this shows that traditional financial powerhouses are under pressure from their clients who are demanding exposure to cryptocurrencies. This suggests that the rate of institutional adoption may still be at a nascent stage.
Chinese tech company Meitu also announced a new purchase of $21.6 million worth of Bitcoin and $28.4 million worth of Ether (ETH) on March 17. The company said its board believes “cryptocurrencies have ample room for appreciation in value” because the blockchain industry is still in its early stages and can disrupt existing technology and financial sectors.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.