HBO Develops Three New ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Offs

HBO

One of the spin-off projects reportedly has the working title ‘10,000 Ships’ and is about Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell and founder of the kingdom of Dorne.

AceShowbiz –

HBO isn’t done yet exploring “Game of Thrones” universe. Following the massive success that the TV series brought to the network, it has been revaled that HBO is currently developing there more spin-off series of the medieval TV show. Deadline was the first to report the news.

One of the projects reportedly has the working title “10,000 Ships”. It chronicles Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell and founder of the kingdom of Dorne. It will be set a millennium before the events of “Game of Thrones” which means it will explore much older mythos than the Westeros timeline.

Meanwhile, one project will be set in Flea Bottom. The place is known as the shady and labyrinthine slum district of King’s Landing. Fans might remember it as it was featured in the first four seasons of “Game of Thrones”.

Developed by “Rome” creator, the last project is about the head of the House of Velaryon, Lord Corlyn Velaryon, who is also known as the Sea Snake. The report states that the working title for the project is “9 Voyages”.

In addition to working on new “Game of Thrones” spin-offs, HBO is making TV take on George R.R. Martin’s “Dunk and Egg” novellas. The prequel series follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tail and Aegon V Targryen, 90 years prior to the events of HBO’s show. The network is currently in early production for an animated “Game of Thrones” series.

As for “House of the Dragon“, which is the first “Game of Thrones” spin-off series to get a greenlight from the network, is reportedly set to begin production in April. The show stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith as it eyes a 2022 premiere.