HBCU Legacy Bowl to debut in February 2022

As noted by the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and the NFL’s official website, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday the creation of the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason contest that will feature NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities. The matchup will occur the Saturday after Super Bowl LVI at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University and air live on NFL Network.

“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches,” Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder and inductee Doug Williams said for an official statement. “We’re excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.”

Roughly 100 NFL-ready prospects from historically Black colleges and universities will be invited to participate in the game.

Williams, who earned Super Bowl XXII Most Valuable Player honors in guiding the Washington Football Team past the Denver Broncos, co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame in October 2009 along with one-time Pro Bowl MVP James “Shack” Harris.

“HBCUs are a bridge to equality,” Harris added. “We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others.”