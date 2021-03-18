Hailey Baldwin Considers Wearing Face Mask in Public Forever Just to Anger Paparazzi

Elle Magazine/Mario Sorrenti

Justin Bieber’s wife talks about the benefits of covering her face in public amid Covid-19 health crisis, claiming she may continue to wear a face mask after the pandemic.

Justin Bieber‘s model wife may never step out without a mask on again, because a face covering upsets the paparazzi.

Hailey Bieber and her husband have been avid mask wearers since the COVID pandemic began a year ago and she admits there is a huge benefit to covering up.

“Sometimes it can be a little frustrating, having to breathe my same air and wear this (mask) everywhere,” she tells Elle, “but one thing I do like is that the paparazzi can’t see your face.”

“I’m a young woman, and it’s very weird having all these grown men following you around all the time. I’m still not used to it, and I don’t think I ever should be used to it, because it’s weird and not normal. Honestly, I may never stop wearing the mask in public, let’s just put it that way.”

Hailey also admits her quality of life has changed drastically since she turned off the public comments that can bounce back to her via Instagram.

“I remember someone telling me that doing so really lowers your engagement,” she says, “and I was like, ‘I could give a f**k about engagement! People are terrorizing me.’ ”

She’s also grateful her marriage becomes much stronger after quarantine.

“I try to be careful saying something like, ‘The good thing about the pandemic,’ because I know there’s been so much sadness and devastation,” she said. “But over the last six years of my career, I’ve never gone this long without working. Quarantine has removed any expectations of work, and there is no pressure of having to be anywhere. It’s the same for Justin. We’ve gotten so much solid alone time. It’s like this long, extended vacation where we get to hang out together all the time.”