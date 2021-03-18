Gunmen kill 13 police in ambush in central Mexico By Reuters

Matilda Colman
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Armed gunmen killed at least 13 Mexican police in an ambush in the central State of Mexico on Thursday, local authorities said, one of the worst mass slayings of security forces to rock the country in recent years.

The convoy of security personnel was attacked by suspected gang members in the Llano Grande area in the municipality of Coatepec Harinas as it patrolled the area, said Rodrigo Martinez-Celis, security minister for the State of Mexico.

“This attack is an affront to the Mexican state. We will respond with all force and support of the law,” the minister said in an address to the media.

Mexico’s National Guard militarized police and the armed forces are searching by land and air for the perpetrators.

It was unclear how many suspected criminals were killed or wounded in the incident.

