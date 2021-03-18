Gold touches over 2-week high after Fed pledges to keep rates low

Article content

Gold prices rose to a more than

two-week high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged

to keep near-zero interest rates until 2023, although the

safe-haven metal’s gains were capped by the central bank’s

forecast of a strong economic rebound.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,750.82 per ounce by 0542

GMT, having touched its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. U.S.

gold futures jumped 1.3% to $1,749.80.

The U.S. economy was on track for its fastest expansion in

nearly 40 years, the Fed said on Wednesday while reaffirming its

ultra-easy monetary policy stance amid an expected, although

temporary surge in inflation.

“There was a risk-on response (after the Fed announcement)

and the dollar weakened significantly. One might expect dollar

negativity to be supportive for gold. That wasn’t what happened,

the main logic there really had to do with yields, which were on

the march higher,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

“They are getting more optimistic and that doesn’t bode well

for gold and suggests that the trend lower is likely to

continue. It didn’t get a huge decline because the dollar was

weaker.”

Higher U.S. interest rates and Treasury bond yields raise

the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.