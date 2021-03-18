Five potential breakout stars of March Madness

We’ve reached the sweetest time of year for basketball fans. The NCAA Tournament is here! There are a host of fantastic college basketball players ready to make their mark on March Madness history.

Let’s dig in a little deeper and find some of the big names from small schools who could become the talk of the tournament after this weekend.

Jason Preston – Ohio

If you haven’t read about Preston’s journey to Ohio, it’s well worth your time. He scored two points per game as a high school senior, enrolled at UCF as a regular student, hit a growth spurt, played on the “C” team at a prep school, earned a scholarship offer from Ohio and is now first team all-conference and attracting attention from NBA scouts.

Preston dropped 31 points and eight assists at Illinois earlier this season. Virginia will certainly need to be ready for him.