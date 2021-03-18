FedEx Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. FedEx Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3
Investing.com – FedEx (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
FedEx announced earnings per share of $3.47 on revenue of $21.5B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.35 on revenue of $19.93B.
FedEx shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.65% from its 52 week high of $305.59 set on December 9, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 4.27% from the start of the year.
FedEx shares lost 1.85% in after-hours trade following the report.
FedEx follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month
FedEx’s report follows an earnings missed by Public Storage on February 24, who reported EPS of $1.67 on revenue of $748.54M, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $737.75M.
ZTO Express Cayman had missed expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $8.26B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $8.25B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.