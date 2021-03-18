FedEx Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Investing.com – FedEx (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

FedEx announced earnings per share of $3.47 on revenue of $21.5B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.35 on revenue of $19.93B.

FedEx shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.65% from its 52 week high of $305.59 set on December 9, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 4.27% from the start of the year.

FedEx shares lost 1.85% in after-hours trade following the report.

FedEx follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

FedEx’s report follows an earnings missed by Public Storage on February 24, who reported EPS of $1.67 on revenue of $748.54M, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $737.75M.

ZTO Express Cayman had missed expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $8.26B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $8.25B.

