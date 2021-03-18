Famous Dex Arrested for Carrying Concealed Gun

Instagram

The ‘Dex Meets Dexter’ rapper has been taken into police custody in Los Angeles after a firearm was discovered inside his car when he was pulled over for failing to display a rear licence plate.

AceShowbiz –

Troubled rapper Famous Dex is behind bars in Los Angeles on a felony firearms charge.

The hip-hop star was in the backseat of a car on Tuesday night (16Mar21) when Los Angeles Police Department officials pulled the vehicle’s driver over for failing to display a rear licence plate.

Dex, who is signed to Rich the Kid‘s Rich Forever Music label, reportedly tried to make a quick escape during the traffic stop, but cops stopped him from leaving and after discovering another passenger was on probation, they conducted a search of the vehicle.

A loaded gun was found under Dex’s seat and he was taken into custody for carrying a concealed firearm, reports TMZ.

His bail was set at $35,000 (£25,200), which he has yet to pay.

The arrest occurred less than a week after Dex became the victim of an armed robbery, after meeting a friend in the San Fernando Valley, California on 10 March (21) to borrow an expensive watch for a music video shoot.

However, he told police he was followed after the pick up and was robbed of all valuables and cash.

Rich the Kid was also recently arrested for gun possession. He had a run-in with the law in Los Angeles airport on Monday afternoon, March 15. The “Girls Have Fun” rapper was reportedly arrested at LAX for carrying a loaded firearm in his luggage. The concealed gun was found in his carry-on luggage while he was going through security.