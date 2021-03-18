Family of Detained Canadian Spavor Calls on China to Release Him

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Relatives of a Canadian detained by China for more than two years have called for his release just before he is to appear his court for the first time.

The family of Michael Spavor, who organized trips to North Korea, said in a statement Thursday night he is “an ordinary Canadian businessman” who “would never have done anything to offend the interests of China or the Chinese people.”

It called on Chinese officials to release both Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who was also detained in late 2018 on allegations the men violated Chinese national security. The pair were taken into custody after Canada detained Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou because the U.S. is seeking her extradition.

The statement added that Spavor “has had very limited access and interaction with his retained Chinese defense counsel,” and that the charges against him are vague and have not been made public. It quoted family’s Beijing-based lawyer, James Zimmerman of the law firm Perkins Coie, as saying the authorities’ “failure to allow for effective legal representation is a violation of China’s international obligations” and meant the local defense team couldn’t adequately prepare for a trial.