Family of Detained Canadian Spavor Calls on China to Release Him

(Bloomberg) — Relatives of a Canadian detained by China for more than two years have called for his release just before he is to appear his court for the first time.
The family of Michael Spavor, who organized trips to North Korea, said in a statement Thursday night he is “an ordinary Canadian businessman” who “would never have done anything to offend the interests of China or the Chinese people.”
It called on Chinese officials to release both Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who was also detained in late 2018 on allegations the men violated Chinese national security. The pair were taken into custody after Canada detained Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou because the U.S. is seeking her extradition.
The statement added that Spavor “has had very limited access and interaction with his retained Chinese defense counsel,” and that the charges against him are vague and have not been made public. It quoted family’s Beijing-based lawyer, James Zimmerman of the law firm Perkins Coie, as saying the authorities’ “failure to allow for effective legal representation is a violation of China’s international obligations” and meant the local defense team couldn’t adequately prepare for a trial.
Spavor has his first court hearing on Friday, Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau has said, and Kovrig will attend court on Monday. Garneau called the detentions “arbitrary” and said Canada is “deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings.”
Spavor has been accused by China of stealing and illegally providing state secrets to other countries. Kovrig, an analyst for Hong Kong-based International Crisis Group, was charged in June with spying on state secrets. People convicted of serious violations of the section of law cited by Chinese authorities face sentences of between 10 years and life in prison.
Meng returns to a courtroom in British Columbia this week to contest her extradition in an Iran sanctions case.
China has often linked the cases of the two men to Meng’s detention. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters last year that halting the extradition “could open up space for resolution to the situation of the two Canadians.” Zhao sidestepped a question about the trials during a regular news briefing Thursday in Beijing.
The court appearances of the two Canadians comes as the U.S. and China hold their first high-level talks since President Joe Biden took office in January. Biden called for the Canadians’ release after a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month, saying that “human beings are not bartering chips.”
