Everipedia (IQ) rallies 400% after an NFT collaboration with the Associated Press By Cointelegraph

Everipedia (IQ) rallies 400% after an NFT collaboration with the Associated Press
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continue to take the world by storm as evidenced by the March 16 announcement that Sotheby’s would be entering the NFT game by facilitating the sale of tokenized art by the anonymous artist known as “Pak.”
The latest cryptocurrency project to receive a boost from NFT related activities is Everipedia (IQ), a blockchain-based encyclopedia that has the vision of creating “a world where all knowledge is available to all people.”
