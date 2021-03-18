Europe’s Drug Regulator Says the AstraZeneca Vaccine Is Safe

The European Union’s drug regulator said on Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective, a finding that officials hope will alleviate concerns about possible rare side effects involving blood clots and allow more than a dozen countries that halted its use to add it back into their arsenal against the resurgent coronavirus.

“This is a safe and effective vaccine,” said Emer Cooke, the head of the the European Medicines Agency.

The leaders of the nations, mostly in Europe, that paused its use framed their decision as a move intended to reassure the public that all concerns were being treated seriously, adding that they would await guidance from the regulator. Most of the countries signaled that they were likely to restart using the vaccine once the agency issued clearance.

The rate of inoculation in Europe is too low to slow transmission of the virus there, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, reporting that new infections had risen for three successive weeks and that more people in the region were dying from the disease than a year ago.