Ethereum fails to break out vs. Bitcoin as Treasury yields soar — Will ETH relief rally? By Cointelegraph

Ethereum fails to break out vs. Bitcoin as Treasury yields soar — Will ETH relief rally?

Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of , has failed to break out once more against (BTC) with rallying by more than 8% on March 18.

There are two likely reasons why the pair is failing to break through an important resistance level.

ETH/BTC pair with key levels. Source: TraderXO, TradingView.com
BTC/USD (blue) vs. (orange) vs. TY10 (light blue). Source: Tradingview.