Erica Mena Is Ready For Her Next Phase Of Greatness – See Her Latest Photo

Erica Mena continues to show a lot of skin on her social media account following the Safaree split. Check out the post that she shared on IG below.

Someone said: ‘@iamerica_mena erica comment back to me you so beautiful I love you so much one of the realest 💜’ and another follower posted this: ‘You look beautiful as always Erica,’ and another follower said: ‘You and Saphire are twins you hear me!!🥺’

One other commenter said: ‘Got damn bae wifey looking sexy and gorgeous @iamerica_mena 💙💙’ and another fan posted this: ‘You are glamorous with make up but without it you look so dreamy and youthful. Beautiful 🔥’

Someone else said: ‘u r such a living Doll I always 💓 💗 💛 💕 💖 admire U from Love an Hip Hop,’ and another follower said: ‘6

And now married with a Good Money Making Husband and a Beautiful Angel Life is Really Good 👍’

One commenter said: ‘So pretty @iamerica_mena ❤️ these bitches are always hating on you smh,’ and a hater posted this: ‘I guess she realised that being half-naked on the world wide web is corny now and just shows a lack of confidence..sheesh..lol.’

In other news, Erica Mena surprised her fans with some clips from her date night, after she and Safaree broke up. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘I had a date night for myself. Learning to be a little selfish isn’t a bad idea. 😏 A night of self LOVE. I wanna thank these amazing souls who came together to make Self Love Night possible. ♥️✨ Thank You’ Erica captioned her post.

Speaking of Safaree he shared a video in which he is showing fans what he does after a workout session. Check out the funny clip on his social media.