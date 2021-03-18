Eight positive COVID tests confirmed ahead of NCAA tourney

The First Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is set to begin Thursday, as scheduled.

Per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, the NCAA has announced that it recorded eight positive COVID-19 test results among Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 personnel ahead of the tournament being held in Indiana. According to Claudette Montana Pattison of SI.com, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told reporters on Wednesday that seven players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thus far, none of the 68 qualified teams have had to withdraw from the tournament, and no games have yet been postponed or converted into forfeits.

“Considering the 67 teams have joined us in Indianapolis from all over the nation, I think it’s a credit to all the teams and institutions and the risk mitigation that they have been practicing throughout their preparation of coming into Indy for March Madness, as well as the seven days of (negative) tests that were required before arriving in Indy, as well,” Gavitt said.

The Virginia Cavaliers withdrew from the ACC tournament last week because of a positive COVID-19 test and are arriving in Indiana on Friday. Assuming the Cavaliers return negative tests and are cleared to compete, they will face the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday.

On Monday, six referees were ruled out of the tournament after at least one tested positive for the coronavirus and the other five were identified as close contacts.