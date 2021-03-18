Eagles GM: Zach Ertz trade has to ‘make sense for both sides’

The Eagles are openly shopping tight end Zach Ertz but have been unable to find the right trade partner and Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman heavily implied that the reason for the delay is that teams are not making reasonable offers for the veteran tight end.

“For us to trade any player, it’s gotta make sense for both sides,” Roseman told reporters. “None of us had the year we wanted to have last year, but that doesn’t define us. We know who he is on and off the field and we value that.”

Ertz had his worst season as a pro last year, catching only 36 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown while missing five games after suffering a high ankle sprain. Teams seem to be making offers based on that level of production, which is clearly too low for the Eagles, who still believe that Ertz is capable of being a high-performing tight end in the NFL.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire career in Philadelphia, making three Pro Bowls over eight seasons with the Eagles. Ertz hoped to reach a new deal with the Eagles but negotiations reached a stand-still in September when the tight end was unhappy with the amount of guaranteed money offered by Philly. Earlier this week, the Eagles gave Ertz’s camp permission to seek a trade.