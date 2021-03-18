E.U. Drug Regulator Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Is Safe

This vaccine is safe and effective in preventing Covid-19, and its benefits continue to be far greater than its risks. PRAC has found no evidence of a quality or match issue. PRAC noted that the number of thromboembolic events reported after vaccination is lower than the expected in the general population. And PRAC has concluded that there is no increase in the overall risk of blood clots with this vaccine. Moreover, because the vaccine is effective in preventing Covid-19 disease, which in itself is a cause of blood clots, it likely reduces the risks of thrombotic events overall. And the evidence we have is, at the moment, not sufficient to conclude with certainty whether these adverse events are indeed caused by the vaccine or not. So PRAC will continue to gather more information on these conditions, including additional studies, and PRAC will keep them under very close monitoring. E.M.A. and national health authorities will ensure that health care professionals and the general public are made aware of this information, and made aware of the signs and symptoms of concern so that timely action can be taken to mitigate these risks.