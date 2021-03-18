Dylan Farrow Confronts Prosecutor for Not Pursuing Woody Allen Sexual Abuse Case

Twitter/WENN

Mia Farrow’s daughter tracks down the prosecutor, who investigated her sexual abuse claims against adopted father, and they meet for the very first time since 1993.

The prosecutor who investigated Dylan Farrow‘s claims that her adopted father Woody Allen sexually abused her has revealed he believed her allegations.

HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow” looks into Mia Farrow‘s daughter Dylan’s allegations that the director molested her when she was just seven years old, which Allen has always strenuously denied.

And now Frank Maco – who was a Litchfield County attorney at the time she made the claims, and was responsible for making the decision not to put Dylan on the stand – has told People magazine that he believes what she’s saying.

“I believe her,” he said, explaining that the only reason he didn’t put her on the stand was because he didn’t want her to freeze up in court, potentially forcing a judge to dismiss all charges against the filmmaker.

“This child would now live the rest of her life knowing she got her day in court, but that because she froze, that he receives an acquittal or a dismissal.”

Maco had told Mia Farrow at the time that if Dylan ever wanted to meet him to discuss why he’d made the call he did, he’d be happy to do so. So when it came to filming the HBO series, Dylan looked him up and they had the chance to meet for the first time since 1993.

“She said, ‘I blame myself. I wasn’t strong enough,’ ” Maco recalled of their meeting. “And I said, ‘Dylan, I never want to hear you say that to me. You were a child. If anything, blame me. I made the decision. I opted for that. You could always point to me and say, ‘that prosecutor didn’t prosecute.’ ”

Upon hearing that, Dylan apparently told him, “I just needed to hear that.”

Maco concluded by insisting he has no regrets about his decision, despite having his critics, adding, “I will gladly fight and die on this hill because I am convinced that I did the right thing.”