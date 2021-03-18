Drew Brees: ‘I felt that it was time’ to retire from NFL

Legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees officially announced his retirement this past Sunday and, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, will transition to roles with NBC Sports as a “Football Night in America” analyst and an in-game analyst for Notre Dame Fighting Irish football games.

During a half-hour news conference with NBC Sports on Wednesday, Brees explained why he chose now to ride off into the sunset.

“At the end of the day, the factors that go into this are, I’ve always said as long as I can play the game at a high level; I’m having fun doing it; and I’m able to stay healthy, then this is something I’ll do forever,” the 42-year-old said. “Obviously, I’ve had some injuries the last two years that have been frustrating. Both of them kind of freak things. I don’t think they were injuries that were saying I was getting old. But nonetheless, I had the thumb that ruled me out five games two years ago, and then had the ribs and the lung that holds me out for four games this past year.

“Could I keep playing? Yeah, I’m sure I could. But I’m also looking at my kids, my family, the age of my kids, and just gauging all of those things. There’s a balance there. I also just felt like I would just feel it. I would feel when it was time. I felt that it was time.”

Brees missed four contests last fall with serious rib and lung injuries and then was unable to topple Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Despite that setback, he retired a one-time Super Bowl champion, a one-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, and the NFL’s all-time leading passer with 80,358 yards.