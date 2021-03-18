Donald Trump Wants to Run for President in 2024 If Meghan Markle Does

WENN/Instar/John Rainford

The former POTUS admits he’s not a fan of the Duchess of Sussex, but he would support her decision for the presidential run because he believes he has a big chance to beat her.

Donald Trump is supporting Meghan Markle‘s alleged political ambition, but not because he’s rooting for her as a leader. The former POTUS, who has been known for his dislike toward the Duchess of Sussex, wishes that she runs for president in 2024 so that he can beat her.

“Well, I hope that happens,” Trump said Tuesday, March 16 on Fox News when asked about reports that Markle is mulling a run for U.S. president in 2024. Confident that he has a big change to win against her, the 74-year-old wants Markle as an opponent should he run for president again. “If that happened, I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running,” he stated.

During the interview, Trump also repeated his stance on Markle. “I’m not a fan of hers,” he bluntly admitted. “I think that what she talks about the Royal Family– I happen to think, I know the Queen as you know, I’ve met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I’m not a fan of Meghan.”

Daily Mail previously reported that Meghan is eying to launch a career in politics following her and her husband Prince Harry’s move from the U.K. to North America. Citing an unnamed British Labour Party official, the tabloid claimed the Duchess is “networking” with top leaders of the Democratic Party and is mulling a run for U.S. president in 2024. She’s allegedly prepping in case Joe Biden, who is currently serving his first term as POTUS, decides not to run for a second term.

“The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers,” the anonymous source said. Citing Markle’s comments prior to the presidential election last year, the paper claimed, “During the U.S. election last year they levelled a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump by urging voters to ‘reject hate speech,’ which a spokesperson for the couple described as ‘a call for decency.’ Trump himself declared that he was ‘not a fan’ of Meghan, 39.”

Supporting the anonymous source’s claim, Markle’s biographer and longtime friend Omid Scobie has also claimed that the expectant Duchess “has her eyes set on the U.S. presidency.” The author of “Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” previously said in a documentary, “Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president.”

Another friend told Vanity Fair in 2020 that Markle “would seriously consider running for president.” The source added, “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics.”

As for Trump, he has not officially announced that he would run for president in 2024, but he has several times teased the possibility when making public appearances.