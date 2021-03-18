Diem co-creator leaving Facebook for Planet Labs By Cointelegraph

Diem co-creator leaving Facebook for Planet Labs
Kevin Weil, the vice president of product at Facebook (NASDAQ:)’s digital wallet unit and one of the creators of the Libra token, now called Diem, will be leaving the social media giant.
In a Twitter thread today, Weil said he would be leaving Facebook after almost three years to become the president of product and business at San Francisco-based space and analytics company, Planet Labs. He was one of the leaders of the social media firm’s digital wallet unit — once called Calibra, now Novi — in addition to being behind the Facebook-backed Libra token, now Diem.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.