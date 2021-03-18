Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in third civil lawsuit

A third civil lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson accuses the Houston Texans quarterback of committing sexual assault against a massage therapist at the end of last year, including forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

The previous two lawsuits also involved Watson allegedly assaulting massage therapists, as he was accused in those cases of committing “civil assault.” All three lawsuits have been filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who says these are just half of the total cases against Watson, though only three have been filed so far.

The third lawsuit alleges that over the course of the massage, Watson “got more aggressive, forcefully telling her to move her hand down to his pubic area.” The plaintiff claims that she felt “intimidated and threatened” by Watson, who repeatedly said that he could “help, or hurt, her career.” The lawsuit alleges that Watson forced the plaintiff to perform oral sex and that she “did not consent.”

Watson has so far denied any allegations against him, calling the first two lawsuits “a baseless six-figure settlement demand” while stating that he looked forward to clearing his name.

The Texans said that they were “aware” of the civil lawsuits against Watson and that they “take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously.”