Demi Lovato Relies on Monthly Injections to Prevent Relapse

Instagram

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer opens up about getting injected with Vivitrol every month to stop herself from relapsing while still smoking weed and drinking after near-fatal overdose.

AceShowbiz –

Demi Lovato has monthly injections of Vivitrol in a bid to stop herself from relapsing again in her battle against drink and drugs.

The singer nearly lost her life when she overdosed in 2018 after taking fentanyl-laced oxycodone and heroin, and documents her journey to recovery in new YouTube series “Dancing With the Devil“.

One of the admissions from the series is that Demi gets an injection of Vivitrol – a medication that blocks opiate receptors in the brain – once a month to try and prevent another relapse.

While Demi can only have the injections temporarily, she thinks it will help her stay sober in the long term.

“At least for a few years it can’t hurt me,” she added.

Demi’s admission comes after she revealed that despite her near-fatal overdose, she still smokes marijuana and drinks alcohol – albeit in moderation.

And the “Sober” star also admitted that learning she was craving fentanyl was the shock she needed to help her get clean.

“The one slip up that I ever had with those drugs again, the scariest thing to me was picking up heroin and realising, ‘Wow, this isn’t strong enough anymore.’ Because what I had done the night I overdosed was fentanyl, and that’s a whole other beast,” she said.

“Realising the high I wanted would kill me was what I needed to get me clean for good.”

She also explained why she’s reluctant to reveal that going completely sober didn’t work for her. “I also don’t want people to hear that and think that they can go out and try having a drink or smoking a joint, you know?” she added. “Because it isn’t for everybody. Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. You shouldn’t be forced to get sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself.”