‘Deflationary’ Eth2 could flip Bitcoin: Messari analyst By Cointelegraph

‘Deflationary’ Eth2 could flip Bitcoin: Messari analyst
Ryan Watkins, a senior research analyst at crypto analysis firm Messari, has speculated that could overtake as the largest crypto asset once its Eth2 and Proof-of-Stake overhaul is complete.
Appearing on Youtube show ‘FinTech Today’ on March 18, Watkins noted that while he does not know “if or when” Ethereum will flip Bitcoin, he does believe Ether could emerge as the leading crypto asset in the future, due to Eth2, stating:
