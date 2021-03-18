Daniel Dae Kim Pleads With Lawmakers to Take Action to Stop Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

WENN

The ‘Lost’ alum urges politicians to do more to stop the alarming rise in anti-Asian hate crimes following the deadly mass shootings in Atlanta massage parlors.

AceShowbiz –

Former “Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim has taken his concerns about the alarming rise in anti-Asian hate crimes throughout America to Washington, D.C.

The actor spoke before politicians on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties on Thursday (18Mar21), and revealed many Asian-Americans fear for their lives on a daily basis.

“I’m not naive enough to think that I’m gonna convince all of you to stand up for us – trust me, I’ve seen your voting records,” Daniel said, “but I am speaking to those to whom humanity still matters… There are moments in a country’s history that chart its course indelibly for the future. For Asian Americans, that moment is now.”

“What happens right now and over the course of the coming months will send a message for generations to come as to whether we matter. Whether the country we call home chooses to erase us or include us, dismiss us or respect us…”

The actor added, “You may consider us statistically insignificant now, but one more fact that has no alternative is that we are the fastest-growing racial demographic in the country. We are 23 million strong, we are united, and we are waking up.”

His testimony comes a day after he revealed his sister experienced a hate crime in 2015. “She was running in her own neighbourhood when a man driving a car came up to her and yelled at her to get on the sidewalk when she was running on the shoulder,” he recalled. “She said she would do that, and the man then backed up and hit her with the car…”

“He backed up the car, and as my sister was walking away, hit her again, knocking her to the ground… This man had a history of violence toward other Asian women, but when it got time to prosecute him, the D.A. (District Attorney) was telling my sister, ‘We’ll never get a hate crime. You should just hope for whatever you can get.’ ”

“He ended up getting convicted of reckless driving when he used his car as a weapon to kill my sister, and there was no one in the system who was willing to help her shepherd this case to the appropriate justice.”

He’s not the only star speaking out about the shocking rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans – Olivia Munn and Daniel Wu have also called for action after incidents involving family members and friends.