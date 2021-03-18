Cynthia Bailey Celebrates The Memory Of Her Late Grandma – See Her Post

Cynthia Bailey is celebrating the memory of her late grandmother. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘“screaming up to heaven!”: Happy Birthday to my grandma Frankie Mae Ford “aka” momma. I called her “momma” because she was like a second mother to me & helped raise me. She survived a very tough life growing up but was able to overcome all her obstacles and childhood traumas. She was a mother of 12, a homeowner, a woman of God & a BOSS. I got my ambition & work ethic from her. She died at the age of 98. I miss her every day.✨’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Your Mother looks just like her❤️ that’s where y’all get your beauty from ❤️❤️’ and one other follower said: ‘Ur whole family looks like ur grandmother.’

Someone else said: ‘Happy Heavenly Birthday Mrs Frankie Mae Ford,’ and one other followewr said: ‘The family genes are very strong you look like her.’

One commenter posted this: ‘Wow-what an incredible shot, @cynthiabailey.’

Someone else said: ‘I thought this was your Mom at first. Wow, your Mom was her Moms twin🎂’, and one other follower posted this: ‘You look like your dear Grandma !!! She is beautiful.’

Cynthia Bailey just treated herself, and she also made sure to update her fans on social media. Check out the post that she recently shared on her social media account.

‘I finally treated myself to getting my brows done & dermaplaning. my skin looks & feels amazing! now @beauty_by_noureen has me hooked! thanks, @firstchoicecs for connecting us.🥰’ CYnthia captioned her post.

Advertisement

Cynthia Bailey recalled the amazing wedding that she and Mike Hill has. She has been flooding her social media account with all kinds of pics from the happy event and fans simply cannot have enough of these.