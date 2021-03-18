Crypto exchange Kraken says it is ‘too big’ to go public through a SPAC By Cointelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken says it is ‘too big’ to go public through a SPAC
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has not yet confirmed that it will follow in Coinbase’s footsteps by pursuing a public listing, though the company did rule out the possibility of doing so via a special-purpose acquisition company.
In a written statement to Cointelegraph, Kraken said it would pursue a direct listing in the event the exchange decided to go public in the United States. This follows speculative reporting from Fox Business’ Charles Gasparino, who yesterday claimed that Kraken was considering “going public possibly through a SPAC or IPO.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.