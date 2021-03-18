Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (SIX:) executives earned 12% less in total aggregate compensation in 2020, the bank’s annual report showed on Thursday, as bonuses were hit by legal matters, anticipated credit losses and a hit from a writedown in its asset management business.

Executives were awarded 68.4 million Swiss francs ($74.08 million), the report showed, while CEO pay also fell.

Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein became head of the bank last February after the abrupt departure of predecessor Tidjane Thiam.

($1 = 0.9233 Swiss francs)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR