Credit Suisse execs earn less following 2020 headaches By Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (SIX:) executives earned 12% less in total aggregate compensation in 2020, the bank’s annual report showed on Thursday, as bonuses were hit by legal matters, anticipated credit losses and a hit from a writedown in its asset management business.

Executives were awarded 68.4 million Swiss francs ($74.08 million), the report showed, while CEO pay also fell.

Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein became head of the bank last February after the abrupt departure of predecessor Tidjane Thiam.

($1 = 0.9233 Swiss francs)