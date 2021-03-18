Constellation Signs YIELD App as Demand on DeFi Products Surges By CoinQuora



Constellation Signs YIELD App as Demand on DeFi Products Surges



The partnership offers the target audience an easy exposure to DeFi yield-generating products.

Constellation Network, a San Francisco-based big data and blockchain company, has entered into a partnership with YIELD App — enabling its clients to access passive income opportunities available on the DeFi-focused platform.

Constellation says the collaboration with YIELD App is the latest milestone to bolster the DeFi integration for Lattice (OTC:) Exchange, which has already come a long way since launching last year.

More specifically, YIELD App’s integration allows Lattice to offer high-yielding DeFi products to their client base without exiting their interface. As such, the San Francisco-based decentralized platform aims to provide the opportunity for amateur investors to safely store their crypto assets while earning lucrative returns.

With this partnership, Lattice Exchange’s users can earn a maximum of 20% through interest on their stablecoins and token holdings. YIELD App’s wealth management platform supports deposits and withdrawals in USDT, USDC, ETH and its original token YLD.

Constellation Network mentioned that this alliance would also ensure the users of Stargazer Wallet will benefit from the same access to the DeFi market’s highest tier annual percentage yield. Those who subscribe to the service will also gain access to multiple trading strategies, which ultimately result in them earning higher returns.

The partnership is an alignment of mutual interests

Stargazer wallet is a browser extension wallet for holding and transacting $DAG tokens. It also allows users to store, transact and interact with ETH/ERC-20 tokens alongside multiple chains within the crypto ecosystem.

This partnership took shape just as the YIELD app went live last month with its beta-supported web platform. The startup also announced that it had raised $4.9 million and reached 10,000 users.

Mathias Goldmann, Co-Founder and COO of Constellation Network, expressed his excitement and mentioned that this partnership would deliver cutting-edge DeFi-solutions.

“DeFi is one of most promising new frontiers for the crypto space, and we cannot be more excited about partnering with YIELD App to bring new opportunities in this field to the Constellation ecosystem,” he added.

DeFi sector continues to flourish

Looking ahead, YIELD App’s partnership also allows the target audience to take advantage of the future access to new tools that are set to be released later this year. This would include additional supported coins, fiat ramps, in-app token swaps for each token pair, and card services — alongside improvements based on feedback from the community.

All of this comes as the DeFi sector continues to flourish, with its combined market cap surging to all-time highs. Despite its remarkable growth over the last year, the participation so far has been largely confined to tech-savvy cryptocurrency traders.

Tim Frost, founder, and CEO of YIELD App, also expressed its optimism on the strategic collaboration, adding that their web-based service offers seamless technology to help users generate higher revenues through its DeFi-based solutions. “We are proud to partner with Lattice Exchange as YIELD App shares the same passion for reaching as many people as possible to help them better understand the opportunities available in the crypto-economy. We are building a seamless and safe platform that provides our users with access to the best of decentralized finance, all in one place. We are thrilled to be able to extend that to Lattice users, giving them easy and fast access to market-beating APYs,” Frost concluded.

