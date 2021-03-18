Coleen Nolan Recalls Being Invited to Hotel Room by Jimmy Savile When She’s Underage

Instagram/WENN

The member of The Nolans calls the infamous paedophile a ‘dirty old man’ as he had no qualm about inviting her to his hotel room years ago when she was only a minor.

AceShowbiz –

Coleen Nolan was invited to a hotel room by paedophile Jimmy Savile when she was just 14 years old.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on his “Life Stories” show, airing in the U.K. on Thursday night (18Mar21), Coleen revealed the invitation happened after her family group The Nolans appeared on “Top of the Pops“.

“You know when it came out about Jimmy Savile I wasn’t in any way shocked, thinking about it. I was 14 there and that same night, he asked me to go to his hotel,” she said. “He said he had a suite in a hotel and I should go up and see it and he’d look after me.”

Asking how it made her feel at the time, Coleen replied, “Well at the time I just thought you dirty old man. As if I’m going to go up there, I wouldn’t do it anyway. I’ve got four sisters on the stage that would have beaten the c**p out of him.”

A year after Savile’s death in 2011, an ITV documentary exposed him as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, with hundreds of victims making allegations of child sexual abuse spanning more than six decades.

And when Piers asked what she thought when she heard the news, Coleen answered, “Absolutely horrendous but in some ways, not surprising because he was always very touchy feely.”

Last year, BBC announced they were also developing a drama series about Jimmy Savile’s predatory sexual abuse. They worked with many of his victims to tell their story and how Savile was never held to account during his lifetime.