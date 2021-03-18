Chrissy Teigen Explains Her New Finger Tattoos

“Poor Mark didn’t know that.”
Hey, what’s Chrissy Teigen been up to?
Teigen recently shared a photo of her new finger tattoos, which look like little dots running down each finger — and she also offered an, uh, explanation for what the tattoos mean.
“Please don’t tell me this means something in morse code,” she explained in the IG caption. “I just like dots.”
On Twitter, Teigen shared the tattoo photo and joked that the patterns resemble “Morse code for ‘I’m tired’.”
People points out that this isn’t the first time that Stone has tatted Teigen. Earlier this year, Teigen shared video of the tattoo artist inking lyrics to husband John Legend’s song “Ooh Laa” down her spine.
Which tattoo will she get next?
