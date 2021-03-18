Chiliz (CHZ) scores 1,600% gains in March as fan tokens outperform everything By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Chiliz (CHZ) scores 1,600% gains in March as fan tokens outperform everything

Blockchain-based sports platform Chiliz (CHZ) is leading a boom in one sector of the altcoin world which is putting (BTC) and Ether (ETH) to shame.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, CHZ is consolidating on March 17 after month-to-date gains which topped 1,600%.

Top fan tokens by market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap
price chart with VORTECS™ score. Source: Cointelegraph Pro.