Carson Wentz has ‘a lot of respect’ for Jalen Hurts

Quarterback Carson Wentz lost his starting job with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 to rookie Jalen Hurts in December and then was officially traded to the Indianapolis Colts at the start of the new NFL year on Wednesday afternoon.

Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Wentz admitted on Thursday that he didn’t enjoy his final season in Philadelphia but also had nothing but love for the signal-caller who is now his former teammate.

“It wasn’t fun, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not gonna sugarcoat it,” Wentz explained.

About Hurts, he added, “I wish the kid nothing but the best. I got a lot of respect for him, and it’s just the way that it unfolded.”

There is currently no guarantee Hurts will be Philadelphia’s starter come September or even be with the team. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports recently linked the Eagles with a potential move for disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and one assumes Houston would want Hurts in such a transaction. General manager Howie Roseman also didn’t rule out selecting a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft in comments printed by the club’s website on Wednesday.