Cardano Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.246876 by 18:43 (22:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 10.61% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $40.142568B, or 2.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $43.940050B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.239379 to $1.471938 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.63%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.491707B or 8.81% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9881 to $1.4719 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 15.99% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,958.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.80% on the day.

was trading at $1,789.36 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.74%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,085.020492B or 61.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $205.920795B or 11.59% of the total cryptocurrency market value.