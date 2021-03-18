Cardano Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Cardano Falls 11% In Selloff

Investing.com – was trading at $1.246876 by 18:43 (22:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 10.61% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $40.142568B, or 2.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $43.940050B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.239379 to $1.471938 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.63%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.491707B or 8.81% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9881 to $1.4719 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 15.99% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,958.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.80% on the day.

was trading at $1,789.36 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.74%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,085.020492B or 61.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $205.920795B or 11.59% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

