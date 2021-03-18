Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.363019 by 13:07 (17:07 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.38% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 16.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $43.399325B, or 2.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $43.940050B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.316800 to $1.471938 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.44%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.115573B or 8.73% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9881 to $1.4719 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 8.16% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,297.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.24% on the day.

was trading at $1,817.51 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.79%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,108.604986B or 60.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $208.994320B or 11.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.