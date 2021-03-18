Bruins, Sabres cleared to play after COVID-19 scares

Thursday’s NHL game between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres is on as scheduled following coronavirus scares for both clubs.
Per the NHL’s official website, the Bruins and Sabres have been cleared to play in Buffalo after both teams canceled morning skates. Boston had at least one player go onto the league’s COVID-19 protocols list, while a member of Buffalo’s hockey staff entered the coronavirus-related protocols.
It’s currently unknown if anybody new associated with either team tested positive for the coronavirus, and the NHL could still postpone the game later in the day depending on further developments.
The Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday and are dead last in the NHL East standings. Assistant Don Granato will make his debut as interim coach on Thursday if the game remains on the schedule.
Meanwhile, the Bruins are fourth and on 34 points, three ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers. The top four clubs from each division qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Sabres are set to host the Bruins again on Saturday afternoon.