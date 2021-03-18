Bruins, Sabres cancel morning skates due to COVID-19

Thursday’s NHL game between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres is in doubt.

Per the league’s official website, both the Bruins and Sabres canceled their morning skates due to COVID-19 concerns. At least one Boston player is entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, while a member of Buffalo’s hockey staff went onto the coronavirus list.

The Sabres endured a COVID-19 outbreak in February and had six games postponed as a total of nine players went on the COVID-19 list. Buffalo sits last in the NHL East standings and fired coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday. Assistant Don Granato is serving as Sabres interim coach through the remainder of what is now a lost season.

Boston, meanwhile, is fourth and on 34 points, three ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers. The top four teams from each division qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins and Sabres are scheduled to play in Buffalo again on Saturday.

Also on Wednesday, the New York Rangers were without their entire first-choice coaching staff due to coronavirus-related protocols but nevertheless smashed Philadelphia 9-0 at Madison Square Garden. Kris Knoblauch, head coach of the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack, served as New York’s coach in the dominant win.