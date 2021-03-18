Britney Spears’ Lawyer Intends to Make Jodi Montgomery Her Permanent Conservator

Instagram

The lawyer representing the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker plans to ask for her temporary conservator to be made permanent to replace the singer’s father Jamie Spears.

AceShowbiz –

Britney Spears‘ lawyer is planning to file a petition requesting to make the singer’s temporary conservator permanent.

Jodi Montgomery was made the singer’s “care manager” and temporary conservator after Britney’s father Jamie stepped down from the role in 2019 due to health issues.

In a hearing on Wednesday (17Mar21), Britney’s court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III said that he will be filing a petition asking that Montgomery is made the permanent conservator of the “Toxic” star’s person.

It remains unclear as to whether or not Montgomery’s role would also extend to Britney’s estate – Jamie and the Bessemer Trust currently oversee the mother-of-two’s estate.

The petition will be addressed at another hearing on 27 April. In the meantime, Jamie and Bessemer Trust have been tasked with working alongside Ingham to come up with an accurate list of assets and holdings, and details of where money was spent.

As the conservatorship battle continues in the court, a new documentary exploring the truth behind the dispute is on the way. BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar‘s own investigation into Britney’s situation will air on BBC Two later this year following the massive success of U.S. documentary “Framing Britney Spears“.

The Southern Belle was not involved in “Framing Britney Spears” and it’s unclear whether or not she will take part in the upcoming documentary.

Rumor has it, the singer is working on documenting her life journey “said in her own words.” However, a source said, “Under her current conservatorship, she fears her father could take control of the film to paint himself in a better light.”